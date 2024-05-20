Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For Beyond

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Beyond (NYSE:BYON) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Beyond and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $34.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.32% increase from the previous average price target of $32.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Beyond's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $37.00 - Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $30.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $26.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Lowers Outperform $37.00 $43.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Lowers Buy $36.00 $50.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $43.00 - Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $43.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $27.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $50.00 - Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $27.00 $26.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $24.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $33.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Beyond. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beyond compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Beyond's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Beyond's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Beyond analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Beyond Better

Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

Beyond: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Beyond's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Beyond's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.34%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beyond's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -22.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beyond's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.