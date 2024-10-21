Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For Exelixis

Ratings for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.25, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $28.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exelixis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $34.00 $27.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $30.00 $26.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $30.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $34.00 $29.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Announces Neutral $30.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $32.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Exelixis's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Exelixis

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Understanding the Numbers: Exelixis's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXEL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EXEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.