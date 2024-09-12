Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For Charles Schwab

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charles Schwab, revealing an average target of $75.62, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.08%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $71.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $79.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $64.00 $80.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $82.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $78.00 $82.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $77.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $79.00 $84.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $66.00 $72.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $71.00 $88.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $73.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $72.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $91.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $88.00 $85.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Charles Schwab's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Charles Schwab's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charles Schwab's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.73% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Charles Schwab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

