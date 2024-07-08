Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For Charles Schwab

Analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Charles Schwab, presenting an average target of $81.69, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.48% increase from the previous average price target of $80.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $88.00 $85.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $81.00 $89.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $83.00 $86.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $92.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $87.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Buy $92.00 $87.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $78.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $76.00 $75.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $70.00 $68.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $86.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $78.00 $75.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Charles Schwab's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Charles Schwab: A Closer Look

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Charles Schwab

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Charles Schwab's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

