Navigating 15 Analyst Ratings For Zions Bancorp

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 8 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.4, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Marking an increase of 3.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $56.00 $53.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $55.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $53.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $58.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $54.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $54.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $52.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $54.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zions Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zions Bancorp analyst ratings.

Discovering Zions Bancorp: A Closer Look

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Zions Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZION

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZION

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.