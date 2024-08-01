Navigating 15 Analyst Ratings For Target

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Target (NYSE:TGT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 3 5 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $171.67, with a high estimate of $209.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. This current average represents a 5.75% decrease from the previous average price target of $182.15.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Target by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $156.00 $153.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $156.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $166.00 $165.00 Chris Bottiglieri Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $116.00 - Paul Trussell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $190.00 $209.00 Peter Benedict Baird Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $191.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $185.00 $191.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $170.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $153.00 $153.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $153.00 $160.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $180.00 $190.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $190.00 $195.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Paul Trussell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $209.00 $206.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Target. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Target's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Target's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Target Better

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Key Indicators: Target's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Target faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.12% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.41.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

