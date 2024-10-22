Navigating 15 Analyst Ratings For Shake Shack

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 7 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $114.07, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.51% increase from the previous average price target of $110.20.

The standing of Shake Shack among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $110.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $102.00 $105.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Maintains Buy $127.00 $127.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $115.00 $115.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $114.00 $121.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $105.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $108.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $105.00 $93.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $125.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shake Shack's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Shake Shack's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Financial Insights: Shake Shack

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shake Shack's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shake Shack's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, Shake Shack adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

