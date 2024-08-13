Navigating 15 Analyst Ratings For Estee Lauder Cos

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Estee Lauder Cos and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $191.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Experiencing a 11.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $149.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $108.00 $132.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $131.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $117.00 $136.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $115.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $191.00 $191.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $115.00 $142.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $129.00 $145.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $108.00 $141.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $175.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Buy $140.00 $170.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $163.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Estee Lauder Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Key Indicators: Estee Lauder Cos's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Estee Lauder Cos's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.04% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

