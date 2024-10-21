Navigating 15 Analyst Ratings For AvidXchange Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 8 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 6 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated AvidXchange Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 22.66%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of AvidXchange Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $8.00 $12.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.00 $9.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Neutral $8.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $14.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $11.50 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $13.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $13.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $13.50 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $14.00 $16.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AvidXchange Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AvidXchange Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into AvidXchange Holdings's Background

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

AvidXchange Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: AvidXchange Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: AvidXchange Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AvidXchange Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

