Navigating 14 Analyst Ratings For Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, presenting an average target of $121.79, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.29%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zimmer Biomet Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Maintains Hold $117.00 $117.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $113.00 $113.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $120.00 $130.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $128.00 $138.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Sell $107.00 $112.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $145.00 $155.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $113.00 $115.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $145.00 $155.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $117.00 $130.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $134.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $115.00 $130.00 Matthew O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $115.00 $140.00

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another quarter comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zimmer Biomet Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

