Navigating 14 Analyst Ratings For Bank of New York Mellon

Analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $80.86, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.8% increase from the previous average price target of $73.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Bank of New York Mellon among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $87.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $82.00 $75.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $79.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $79.00 $79.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $75.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $69.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $66.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $73.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $69.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $72.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $66.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bank of New York Mellon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank of New York Mellon's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of New York Mellon analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bank of New York Mellon Better

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of September 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.1 trillion in assets.

A Deep Dive into Bank of New York Mellon's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Seaport Global Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.