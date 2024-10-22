Navigating 14 Analyst Ratings For Amgen

Analysts' ratings for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $349.36, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.55% increase from the previous average price target of $334.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amgen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $405.00 $405.00 Yaron Weber TD Cowen Raises Buy $383.00 $381.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Outperform $380.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $333.00 $320.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $362.00 $362.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Underperform $215.00 $215.00 Yaron Weber TD Cowen Raises Buy $381.00 $360.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $380.00 $380.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $305.00 $310.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Neutral $330.00 $325.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $362.00 $332.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $320.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amgen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amgen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amgen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amgen analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Financial Insights: Amgen

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amgen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.07% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amgen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amgen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amgen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMGN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.