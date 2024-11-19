Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For Wendy's

Ratings for Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.21, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.64% from the previous average price target of $19.69.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wendy's is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $19.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Hold $19.00 $17.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.75 $18.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $17.00 $17.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.3 billion in 2023, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($53.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned almost 7,157 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2023. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Wendy's showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.94% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 15.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

