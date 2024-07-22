Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For Sea

Analysts' ratings for Sea (NYSE:SE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $78.77, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has increased by 6.58% from the previous average price target of $73.91.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sea is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sachin Salgaonkar B of A Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Sachin Mittal DBS Bank Announces Hold $75.00 - Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $78.00 $84.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $94.00 $92.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $85.00 Sachin Salgaonkar B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $64.00 $52.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $87.00 $78.00 Peter Milliken Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $60.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $68.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $92.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sea. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sea compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sea's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides mostly credit lending.

Key Indicators: Sea's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sea displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sea's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sea's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sea's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Sea adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

