Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.12, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.39% lower than the prior average price target of $17.54.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Riot Platforms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $12.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Bill Papanastasiou Stifel Announces Speculative Buy $18.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.50 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Riot Platforms's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Riot Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Riot Platforms Better

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Breaking Down Riot Platforms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Riot Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -120.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

