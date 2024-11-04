Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For ONEOK

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $100.0, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $89.58, the current average has increased by 11.63%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of ONEOK's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $99.00 $94.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $99.00 $83.00 Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $103.00 $91.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $105.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $89.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $82.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $85.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $102.00 $88.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $91.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $89.00 $84.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ONEOK's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ONEOK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ONEOK: A Closer Look

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Breaking Down ONEOK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

