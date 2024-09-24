Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For KeyCorp

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.58, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.58% increase from the previous average price target of $16.81.

The perception of KeyCorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $16.00 Robert Kwan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.50 $17.50

All You Need to Know About KeyCorp

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining KeyCorp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

