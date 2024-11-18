Navigating 13 Analyst Ratings For Ecolab

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ecolab and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $284.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $255.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.61% from the previous average price target of $259.23.

The perception of Ecolab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Maintains Neutral $276.00 $276.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $306.00 $306.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $255.00 $228.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $279.00 $260.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $263.00 $240.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $279.00 $271.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $310.00 $235.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $270.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $260.00 $234.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $305.00 $270.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $306.00 $260.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

