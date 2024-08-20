Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For Visa

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Visa (NYSE:V) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $310.5, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. Experiencing a 0.93% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $313.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Visa. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $320.00 $290.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $319.00 $321.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $315.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $318.00 $320.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $322.00 $326.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $319.00 $322.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $300.00 $302.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $297.00 $305.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $330.00 $335.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Visa. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Visa's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Visa's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Visa analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Visa

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Visa's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 54.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

