Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For UDR

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated UDR (NYSE:UDR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.75, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.27% increase from the previous average price target of $38.92.

The perception of UDR by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $39.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $39.00 $39.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UDR showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.53% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, UDR adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

