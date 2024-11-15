Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For M&T Bank

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $212.42, a high estimate of $232.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a 12.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $188.45.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive M&T Bank is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $205.00 $190.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $232.00 $210.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $207.00 $192.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $190.00 $165.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $218.00 $188.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $216.00 $190.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $170.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $190.00 Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $210.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $187.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $208.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $183.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of M&T Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of M&T Bank's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind M&T Bank

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

Breaking Down M&T Bank's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining M&T Bank's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.13% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

