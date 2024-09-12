Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For LPL Finl Hldgs

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for LPL Finl Hldgs, presenting an average target of $279.58, a high estimate of $334.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. A 4.74% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $293.50.

The perception of LPL Finl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $235.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $215.00 $290.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Announces Buy $268.00 - Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $255.00 $243.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $310.00 $305.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $273.00 $313.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $315.00 $326.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $268.00 $261.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $313.00 $319.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $290.00 $285.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Buy $334.00 $322.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $279.00 $271.00

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2023, the company had over 20,000 advisors on its platform managing over $1.3 trillion of client assets.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LPL Finl Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.75% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, LPL Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

