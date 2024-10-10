Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For Fidelity National Info

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $86.58, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Observing a 3.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $83.91.

The standing of Fidelity National Info among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $90.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $85.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $78.00 $75.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $73.00 $70.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $93.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $78.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $88.00 $86.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $79.00 -

About Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Breaking Down Fidelity National Info's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Fidelity National Info's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

