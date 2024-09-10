Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For Brixmor Property Group

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.38, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $25.50. Observing a 10.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Brixmor Property Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $27.00 $26.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $24.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $25.50 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brixmor Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brixmor Property Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Brixmor Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Brixmor Property Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brixmor Property Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

