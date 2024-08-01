Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For BioNTech

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BioNTech, presenting an average target of $111.42, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. A decline of 0.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of BioNTech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $100.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $113.00 $107.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Hold $98.00 $95.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $122.00 $123.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BioNTech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into BioNTech's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

Get to Know BioNTech Better

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

BioNTech: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BioNTech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -85.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -167.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BNTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Redburn Partners Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BNTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.