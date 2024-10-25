Navigating 12 Analyst Ratings For Applied Industrial Techs

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $243.08, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.83% from the previous average price target of $221.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Applied Industrial Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $232.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $245.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Announces Outperform $285.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $210.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Neutral $232.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $215.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $205.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00

About Applied Industrial Techs

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Applied Industrial Techs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Industrial Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

