Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For TransMedics Gr

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TransMedics Gr, revealing an average target of $155.0, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.6%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransMedics Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $175.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $200.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $116.00 $173.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $109.00 $169.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $200.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $109.00 $208.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $200.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $208.00 $208.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $208.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TransMedics Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransMedics Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into TransMedics Gr's Background

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Financial Insights: TransMedics Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TransMedics Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 63.72% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, TransMedics Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TMDX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight May 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TMDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.