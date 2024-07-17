Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Skyworks Solutions

Ratings for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 5 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Skyworks Solutions, revealing an average target of $106.82, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. A decline of 3.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Skyworks Solutions among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $125.00 $90.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $96.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Sell $83.00 $85.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $110.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $112.00 $122.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $90.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Skyworks Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Skyworks Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skyworks Solutions analyst ratings.

Delving into Skyworks Solutions's Background

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

A Deep Dive into Skyworks Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Skyworks Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyworks Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Skyworks Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SWKS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Benchmark Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SWKS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.