Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Palantir Technologies

Analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 2 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Palantir Technologies, revealing an average target of $24.18, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 10.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $21.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palantir Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $9.00 $9.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $28.00 $24.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Sell $21.00 $20.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $28.00 $24.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $22.00 $21.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Sell $20.00 - Joseph Bonner Argus Research Announces Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Palantir Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Palantir Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Palantir Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

