Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Glaukos

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Glaukos, revealing an average target of $133.64, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 11.37% from the previous average price target of $120.00.

The standing of Glaukos among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $139.00 $131.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $141.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $137.00 $131.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $141.00 $125.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $131.00 $112.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $132.00 $130.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Glaukos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Glaukos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

Financial Milestones: Glaukos's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Glaukos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

