Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Equifax

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Equifax (NYSE:EFX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $335.91, with a high estimate of $380.00 and a low estimate of $271.00. Observing a 7.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $313.20.

The perception of Equifax by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $333.00 $290.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $304.00 $300.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $350.00 $375.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $315.00 $300.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $375.00 $340.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Announces Buy $360.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $380.00 $300.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $271.00 $250.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $307.00 $277.00

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equifax

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equifax showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.3% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Equifax adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

