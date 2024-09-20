Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for East West Bancorp, revealing an average target of $94.91, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.26% increase from the previous average price target of $89.32.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of East West Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $93.00 $96.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $95.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $80.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $72.50 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $100.00 $92.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $86.00 Elan Zanger Jefferies Lowers Buy $85.00 $94.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $106.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of East West Bancorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into East West Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Inc is the holding company for East West Bank, a full-service commercial bank with cross-border operations concentrated in the United States and China. East-West Bank is one of a few U.S. based banks with a full banking license in China. The bank's cost strategy has increasingly focused on expanding its deposit base away from time deposits to commercial deposits. The bank has also taken part in entertainment partnerships between participants in China and Hollywood. Most of these efforts include financing the production and distribution of film and television projects. The bank leverages its cultural and regulatory knowledge in the U.S. and China to assist its customers in entering new markets. Most of its earning assets are in loans held for investment.

East West Bancorp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: East West Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 46.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: East West Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

