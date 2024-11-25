Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Caesars Entertainment, presenting an average target of $53.73, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.52% increase from the previous average price target of $53.45.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Caesars Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $59.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $54.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $59.00 $56.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $59.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $41.00

All You Need to Know About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Key Indicators: Caesars Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Caesars Entertainment's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

