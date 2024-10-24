Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Bicycle Therapeutics

Analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $41.82, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.74% lower than the prior average price target of $43.00.

The standing of Bicycle Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Announces Outperform $35.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $28.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bicycle Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bicycle Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Bicycle Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.86%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -425.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bicycle Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

