Navigating 11 Analyst Ratings For Ambarella

Ratings for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ambarella and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $76.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average has increased by 2.8% from the previous average price target of $74.73.

A clear picture of Ambarella's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $70.00 $80.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $60.00 $60.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Underperform $57.00 $50.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $73.00 $67.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Hold $75.00 $65.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00

Delving into Ambarella's Background

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Understanding the Numbers: Ambarella's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ambarella's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ambarella's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -54.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ambarella's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambarella's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ambarella's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

