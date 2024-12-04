Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Veeva Systems

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $257.3, a high estimate of $286.00, and a low estimate of $208.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.05% from the previous average price target of $238.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Veeva Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Outperform $275.00 - Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $235.00 - Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $260.00 $240.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $280.00 $230.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $245.00 $251.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $286.00 - Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $249.00 $233.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $208.00 $203.00

Delving into Veeva Systems's Background

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

A Deep Dive into Veeva Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Veeva Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

