Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For TransMedics Gr

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $169.6, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $129.62, the current average has increased by 30.84%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of TransMedics Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $208.00 - George Sellers Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $178.00 $151.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $169.00 $117.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $104.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $170.00 $120.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $130.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $151.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TransMedics Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TransMedics Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TransMedics Gr Better

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Financial Milestones: TransMedics Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TransMedics Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 117.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, TransMedics Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

