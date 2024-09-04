Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For MGM Resorts Intl

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.7, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.58%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of MGM Resorts Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $55.00 $58.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $59.00 $58.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $56.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $47.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Announces Buy $53.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented low-20s of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

MGM Resorts Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.77% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

