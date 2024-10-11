Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Kenvue

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.6, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 4.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kenvue by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Keith Devas Jefferies Announces Buy $27.00 - Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $24.00 - Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Kenvue Better

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Key Indicators: Kenvue's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kenvue faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.27% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

