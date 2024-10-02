Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Huntington Bancshares

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.2, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.88% from the previous average price target of $15.30.

A clear picture of Huntington Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $17.00 $17.50 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $13.50 $11.50 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $14.50 $15.00

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

Huntington Bancshares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

