Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Hims & Hers Health

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hims & Hers Health, revealing an average target of $15.1, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.15% increase from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Hims & Hers Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Neutral $20.00 $16.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $15.00 $17.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $20.00 - Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $10.00 -

Delving into Hims & Hers Health's Background

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 45.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

