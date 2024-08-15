Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Bank of New York Mellon

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $67.8, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.44% increase from the previous average price target of $63.70.

A clear picture of Bank of New York Mellon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $66.00 $63.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $65.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $63.00 $61.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $68.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $63.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Maintains Neutral $65.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $61.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Breaking Down Bank of New York Mellon's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

