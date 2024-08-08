Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For AZEK Co

AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AZEK Co and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $49.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has decreased by 9.36% from the previous average price target of $54.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AZEK Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $47.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $53.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $58.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $44.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $52.00 $58.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $50.00 $56.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AZEK Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AZEK Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments which are Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

AZEK Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AZEK Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.78% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZEK Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AZEK Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

