Navient Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Navient Corporation NAVI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 06, before the opening bell. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have declined year over year.

In the last quarter, NAVI’s results benefited from lower expenses and a decline in provisions for loan losses. However, a decrease in net interest income (NII) and other income acted as a headwind.

NAVI has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 20.59%.

Navient Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Navient Corporation price-eps-surprise | Navient Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 19 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past week. The figure indicates a 9.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $129.1 million, which suggests a 1.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Influence Navient’s Results in Q2

Revenues: Per the Fed’s latest data, consumer loan demand remained resilient in the second quarter, which is likely to have provided some support to Navient’s Consumer Lending segment. Further, the Federal Education Loans segment revenues are likely to have increased, primarily driven by higher prepayment levels, even as origination volumes remained constrained.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (Core) is pegged at $128.9 million, indicating a sequential increase of 2.3%. The consensus estimate for NII (Federal Education loan) is pegged at $46.7 million, suggesting a 1.5% rise on a sequential basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (consumer lending) is pegged at $101.9 million, implying a sequential decline of 1.9%.

The consensus estimate for servicing revenues is pegged at $12.4 million, indicating a 12.7% increase from the prior quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $16.1 million, indicating a marginal sequential increase.

Expenses: Navient’s ongoing cost-control initiatives are expected to support operating efficiency and reduce expenses in the second quarter. The company’s Phase 2 transformation strategy remains focused on cost reduction and higher-margin digital lending. Ongoing workforce optimization and organizational streamlining are likely to have contributed to a further decline in operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for Navient

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NAVI this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Navient is -6.76%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of NAVI’s Peer

Capital One Financial’s COF second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.81 per share significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85. The bottom line was up from $5.48 in the prior-year quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, along with a substantial decline in provisions. Loan growth and improvement in net interest margin were other positives. However, higher expenses and a sequential decline in deposits were undermining factors for COF.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $4.31, which increased from $3.23 in the prior-year quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99.

ENVA’s results were aided by increased revenues and improving credit quality. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.

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Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.