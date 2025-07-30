Navient Q2 Earnings Miss on Lower NII & Higher Provisions, Stock Down

Navient Corporation NAVI reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. It reported earnings of 48 cents in the prior-year quarter. Results excluded regulatory and restructuring-related expenses of 1 cent per share.

Shares of NAVI are trending 2.5% lower in the early market trading session today.

Results were affected by a decrease in net interest income (NII) and other income along with higher provision for loan losses. However, lower expenses acted as a tailwind.

Navient’s GAAP net income was $14 million compared with $36 million in the prior-year quarter.

Navient’s NII & Expenses Decline

NII declined 3.7% year over year to $131 million in the second quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%.

Total other income decreased 76.1% year over year to $28 million.

Provision for loan losses was $37 million, up from $14 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total expenses decreased 45.4% year over year to $101 million.

NAVI’s Quarterly Performance of Segments

Federal Education Loans: The segment generated a net income of $30 million, which rose 7.1% year over year.

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s net FFELP loans were $29.6 billion, down 2.1% sequentially.

Consumer Lending: This segment reported a net income of $26 million, which decreased 56.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The private education loan delinquency rate greater than 30 days was 6.4% compared with 5.2% in the prior-year quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s private education loans were $15.5 billion, which decreased 1% from the prior quarter. Navient originated $443 million of private education refinance loans in the reported quarter.

Business Processing: The company no longer provides Business Processing segment services after the sale of the government services business in February 2025.

Navient’s Liquidity

To meet liquidity needs, NAVI expects to utilize various sources, including cash and investment portfolio, predictable operating cash flows provided by operating activities, the repayment of principal on unencumbered education loan assets, and distributions from securitization trusts. It may also draw down on the secured FFELP Loan and Private Education Loan facilities, issue term asset-backed securities (ABS), enter additional Private Education Loan and ABS repurchase facilities, or issue additional unsecured debt.

Notably, the company had $712 million of total unrestricted cash and liquid investments as of June 30, 2025.

Navient’s Capital Distribution Activities

In the second quarter, the company paid $16 million in common stock dividends.

In the reported quarter, Navient repurchased shares of common stock for $35 million. As of June 30, 2025, there was $52 million of the remaining share-repurchase authority.

Our Take on NAVI

Navient has been an eminent portfolio holder of private education loans. Its diversified business segments are likely to support revenue growth. The strategic actions undertaken to control expenses are expected to support financials in the upcoming period. The company’s second-quarter results were affected by lower NII and higher provisions. However, lower expenses offer some support.

Navient Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Navient Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Currently, NAVI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Navient’s Peers

Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.48 per share widely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83. The bottom line also compared favorably with $4.06 in the prior quarter.

COF’s results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income. Also, loans and deposits improved in the quarter. However, the increase in expenses and jump in provisions were undermining factors.

Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. Further, the bottom line reflected a jump of 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in net finance revenues and other revenues. Further, lower non-interest expenses and reduced provision provided support. However, a decline in net finance receivables and loans and deposits was the undermining factor for ALLY.

