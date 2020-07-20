Navient (NAVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Navient Corporation NAVI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 21, after market close. The company’s earnings and revenues are expected to have declined on a year-over-year basis.

This Wilmington, DE-based lender’s first-quarter 2020 earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate on a fall in revenues. Also, a surge in provisions was a headwind. Yet, stable expenses and higher private education loans were positive factors.

Notably, the company has an impressive surprise history. Navient outpaced earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and lagged in one, the average surprise being 9.03%.

Activities of the company during the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 48 cents has been unchanged over the past 30 days. Also, it indicates a fall of 35.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for sales of $284.5 million indicates a 2.9% year-over-year decline.

Key Factors to Note

Decline in Net Interest Income (NII): Per the Fed’s latest data, the consumer lending scenario remained almost stable during the quarter on a sequential basis. Thus, Navient is likely to have witnessed an increase in overall loan balances. Despite loan growth, the company’s NII is expected to have witnessed a fall in the quarter because of lower interest rates. Notably, in March, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates to near-zero to protect the economy from the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lower Non-Interest Income: Weakness in fee income might have kept Navient’s top line under pressure in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57 million for servicing revenues indicates a decline of 5% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for asset recovery revenues reflects a year-over-year fall of 11.4%.

Elevated Expenses: Navient’s initiatives to become a technologically advanced company and its aim to expand services outside the educational industry are likely to have resulted in elevated expenses.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our quantitative model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Navient this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Navient is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

