Navient (NAVI) Stock Rallies 5% as Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of Navient Corporation NAVI gained 5% during the after-market trading session after the company reported solid first-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted core earnings per share came in at $1.71, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. Also, the bottom line is substantially above the year-ago quarter figure of 51 cents.

Core earnings exclude the impacts of certain other one-time items, including mark-to-market gains/losses on derivatives, along with goodwill and acquired intangible asset amortization, and impairment.

Results were supported by a rise in non interest income and provision benefit. However, fall in net interest income (NII) and higher expenses are concerns. Further, private education loans declined during the quarter.

GAAP net income was $370 million or $2.00 per share against the net loss of $106 million or 53 cents per share seen in the prior year.

NII Decreases, Provisions Fall (on Core Earnings Basis)

NII decreased marginally year over year to $295 million.

Non-interest income jumped 60.6% to $281 million. This rise is mainly attributable to higher asset recovery and business processing revenues, and gains on sales of loans.

Provision for loan losses was a benefit of $87 million as against the provision of $5million seen in the prior-year quarter.

Total expenses climbed 3.5% to $265 million. Higher operating expenses and rise in restructuring/other reorganization expenses mainly led to this upswing.

Segment Performance

Federal Education Loans: The segment generated core earnings of $112 million, down 5.9% year over year. Lower revenues were partly offset by a fall in expenses.

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company’s FFELP loans were $56.9 billion, down 2.4% sequentially.

Consumer Lending: The segment reported core earnings of $234 million, which increased significantly from the year-ago quarter’s $54 million. Provision benefits and growth in revenues supported the segment. Net interest margin was 2.99%, shrinking 32 basis points.

Private education loan delinquencies of 30 days or more of $460 million were down 40.2% from the prior-year quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company’s private education loans totaled $19.7 billion, down 6.3% from the prior quarter. Also, Navient originated $1.7 billion of private education refinance loans during the reported quarter.

Business Processing: The segment reported core earnings of $26 million, up significantly from the $2 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Higher fee revenues led to this upside.

Source of Funding and Liquidity

In order to meet liquidity needs, Navient expects to utilize various sources, including cash and investment portfolio, issuance of additional unsecured debt, repayment of principal on unencumbered student-loan assets, and distributions from securitization trusts (including servicing fees). It might also issue term asset-backed securities (ABS).

During the reported quarter, Navient issued $2.8 billion in term ABS and $500 million in unsecured debt. Notably, it had $1.5 billion of cash as of Mar 31, 2021.

Capital-Deployment Activities

In the first quarter, the company paid out $29 million in common stock dividends.

During the quarter, Navient repurchased 8.2 million shares of common stock for $100 million. As of Mar 31, 2021, $500 million of share-repurchase authority remained.

Our Take

Navient’s performance during the first quarter was decent. Reserve releases came as tailwind. However, its involvement in improper lending practices is likely to keep legal expenses elevated.

