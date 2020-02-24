Navient (NAVI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.51, changing hands as low as $13.23 per share. Navient Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAVI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.31 per share, with $15.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.