Navient (NAVI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.18, changing hands as low as $17.16 per share. Navient Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAVI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.88 per share, with $19.6911 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.12.

