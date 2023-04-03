Navient (NAVI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.03, changing hands as high as $16.19 per share. Navient Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAVI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $19.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.